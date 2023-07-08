More severe weather expected Saturday afternoon

Partly sunny skies Saturday, with highs today in the mid-70s in Denver – nearly 15 degrees below average for early July.

More moisture and instability over the plains will create another scenario for scattered severe thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening over the eastern half of the state.

Large hail and isolated tornadoes will be the main threat with the strongest storms that form, mainly south and east of Denver in the late-afternoon.

According to the NWS Boulder forecast discussion, the main threat for severe weather will be from 3-6 p.m. along the I-25 corridor and adjacent planes, and 5-8 p.m. for the eastern plains.

Skies gradually clear tonight, with a warmer and drier weather pattern moving in tomorrow.

Over the western half of Colorado, sunshine and warm temperatures can be expected to continue. It'll be hot and dry over the Western Slope, with highs in the upper 90s in Grand Junction. Fire danger will remain the main concern over Western Colorado.

Drier air settles in next week, with very few storms expected. Summer-time heat returns as well, with highs back in the 90s Monday through Thursday!

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.