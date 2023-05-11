More scattered storms and showers across the Denver metro area Thursday

DENVER — You are waking up to more scattered storms and showers with rain across the plains for the morning commute. Snow is falling in the mountains and has dropped down to about 6,000 feet early this morning.

The risk for severe weather decreases near Denver today, but areas of heavy rain and localized flooding will still be possible through early tomorrow morning. In the mountains, rain shifts to snow over higher terrain. Accumulations of around 6 to 10 inches over 10,000 feet will be likely over the central mountains, Gore and Elk, Sawatch, Flat Tops and Northwestern San Juan Mountains.

Thursday will be cool across the metro-area with highs only in the 50s and periods of moderate to heavy rainfall.

A Flood Watch will be in effect Thursday through Friday morning for north central and northeast Colorado. Showers and storms, plus excessive runoff may result in the flooding of rivers, creeks and low-lying, flood-prone areas. Burn scars will also be susceptible to flash flooding.

We could see 1 to 2 inches of rain across the plains over the next 24 hours.

Friday will stay cool and unsettled with periods of showers. The weekend will also be rather cool and showery (sorry to all the moms).

Early next week will gradually warm up and dry out.

