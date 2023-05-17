Nice and warm again Wednesday, with a few late-day storms and showers

The Denver area has seen a lot of rain in the past 7 days. Many places have reported 3 to 7 inches of moisture since the thunderstorm pattern developed last Tuesday and Wednesday.

An inch of rain over one acre of land is about 27,000 gallons of water! The soil in our area is chock-full of moisture and the result will be an active period of showers and thunderstorms over the next several days.

With daytime average high temperatures now around 70 degrees, the heating of the moist soil will result in the development of cumulus clouds each day by lunchtime. The clouds can then continue to bubble up into the sky to form afternoon thunderstorms.

Wednesday, expect sunshine to start the day with highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. There will be the chance for widely scattered storms and showers through tonight.

There will be a slight cool down and a better chance for widespread moisture on Thursday and Friday as a weak weather disturbance slips into Colorado. Highs will be in the 60s with showers likely across the Denver metro area Thursday and Friday.

The weather will warm back into the mid-to-upper 70s over the weekend, but the daily dose of afternoon showers and thunderstorms will likely continue.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.