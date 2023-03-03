More rain and snow possible across Colorado today

DENVER — We are tracking another wave of wet weather from the west that will bring some rain and snow to the plains this afternoon. You'll find partly sunny skies this morning, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s by early afternoon.

A light rain/snow mix will develop by early afternoon so we could see some wet roads for the evening commute. The rain will switch over to all snow tonight. We could see a trace to 2 inches on the plains by Saturday morning.

The northwestern mountains will pick up another 4 to 8 inches of snow, with more snow off and on again through the weekend. We'll also see some areas of blowing snow in the mountains and that will make for some icy high mountain passes.

Warmer weather will settle in across the Denver metro area for the weekend. We'll see 40s on Saturday, but 50s and sunshine on Sunday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream