More near-record high temperatures in Denver Thursday afternoon

DENVER – Denver hit a high temperature of 97 degrees on Wednesday and that's just one degree cooler than the record high for August 30. Thursday will be a repeat with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the northeastern plains.

We'll see plenty of sunshine across the state with highs in the 70s and 80s in the mountains.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the holiday weekend.

We'll see a few more clouds in the high country on Friday and the chance for a few thunderstorms by early afternoon. It looks like it will stay dry on the plains Friday but there's a better chance that a few of those storms will roll east on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s on Saturday but drop into the 80s on Sunday and Labor Day.

