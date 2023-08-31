Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More near-record high temperatures in Denver Thursday afternoon

Mid to upper 90s on Colorado's eastern plains for the next two days
It will be a hot and dry end to August across Colorado with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. We'll see a better chance of afternoon storms this weekend.
Lisa weather August 31, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:40 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 08:03:24-04

DENVER – Denver hit a high temperature of 97 degrees on Wednesday and that's just one degree cooler than the record high for August 30. Thursday will be a repeat with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the northeastern plains.

We'll see plenty of sunshine across the state with highs in the 70s and 80s in the mountains.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the holiday weekend.

We'll see a few more clouds in the high country on Friday and the chance for a few thunderstorms by early afternoon. It looks like it will stay dry on the plains Friday but there's a better chance that a few of those storms will roll east on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s on Saturday but drop into the 80s on Sunday and Labor Day.

More near-record high temperatures in Denver Thursday afternoon

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020