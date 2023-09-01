More near-record highs for the Denver metro area Friday

DENVER – It's going to be a hot start to September! We'll see plenty of sunshine and high temperature in the mid to upper 90s by 4 p.m. The record high for September 1 is 98 degrees, and we're calling for a high of 96.

Plenty of sunshine expected across the plains, but we'll see a few more clouds and a slight chance of isolated storms in the mountains. Highs in the 70s and 80s across the northern and central mountains Friday.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the holiday weekend.

It looks like we will stay dry on the plains Saturday, but there's a better chance that a few of those storms will roll east on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90s on Saturday but drop into the 80s by Labor Day.

A hot, dry Friday for the Denver metro and eastern plains

