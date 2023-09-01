Watch Now
More near-record highs for the Denver metro area Friday

Lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 90s by Friday afternoon
Plenty of sunshine expected across the state with highs in the 70s and 80s in the mountains going into Friday.
Posted at 5:57 AM, Sep 01, 2023
DENVER – It's going to be a hot start to September! We'll see plenty of sunshine and high temperature in the mid to upper 90s by 4 p.m. The record high for September 1 is 98 degrees, and we're calling for a high of 96.

Plenty of sunshine expected across the plains, but we'll see a few more clouds and a slight chance of isolated storms in the mountains. Highs in the 70s and 80s across the northern and central mountains Friday.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the holiday weekend.

It looks like we will stay dry on the plains Saturday, but there's a better chance that a few of those storms will roll east on Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will be in the mid 90s on Saturday but drop into the 80s by Labor Day.

A hot, dry Friday for the Denver metro and eastern plains

