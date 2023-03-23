More mountain snow and a few showers for the plains today

DENVER —The heavy snow for the San Juans in SW Colorado with 1-3 feet having fallen- has created high avalanche danger with an Avalanche Warning in effect today.

For metro Denver, we can expect scattered rain showers for Denver and the eastern plains later this afternoon and this evening. Afternoon highs will be near 50 degrees for the Front Range.

There is also a Fire Weather Warning for southeastern Colorado due to dry conditions, warm temperatures and the strong winds.

Denver and the northeast plains are not under any warnings or advisories.

Expect highs in the 50s again on Friday with a few rain showers for the plains- and more snow for the mountains.

It will turn colder this weekend and there will be a better chance of snow in Denver Saturday night and Sunday. Highs will drop into the 40s on Saturday, with some upper 30s and low 40s on Sunday.

