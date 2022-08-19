Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across Colorado this weekend

DENVER — Showers and thunderstorms will be likely across Colorado over the next few days as an increase in monsoon moisture from the south combines with a cold front moving into the state from the north.

This front will stall over the state over the weekend and a series of weak upper air disturbances will move over the central Rockies. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms developing each day - more likely over the mountains and foothills with lower rain chances across the eastern plains.

Saturday will be cooler and showers are likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees in the Denver metro area, with 50s and 60s in the mountains. There may even be enough cool air in the mountains for a little dusting of snow across the peaks above 13,000 feet, so do not be surprised to see a little coating of white on the high mountains Sunday morning!

Storms will develop again on Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the low 80s. The rain chances may be a little lower Sunday, but there will be enough of a chance to warrant taking the rain gear - especially in the mountains.

Warmer weather will return early next week with highs to the middle 80s to near 90 degrees. The rain chances will be lower, but some isolated thunderstorms will be possible each day - especially in the mountains.

Denver7 Weather

