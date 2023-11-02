Warmer weather is now settling in across the state as we head into the weekend. We saw some melting over the last few days, but will see quite a bit more Thursday and Friday.

Expect quiet conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s and plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon. Partly cloudy and even warmer on Friday!

The mild and dry weather pattern will stick with us through the weekend with highs staying above average for early November- in the low to mid 60s. In fact, we will be closer to 70 degrees on Sunday.

Our next chance for moisture arrives next Tuesday. Temperatures will also dip into the 50s at that point.

More melting in store across the Denver metro area Thursday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.