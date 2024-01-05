Colder weather is now settling in across Colorado and we are going to see a series of storms roll through the region over the next week.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds Friday, with more light snow along the Front Range by the evening.

Temperatures will be about 10 degrees colder than average for early January, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 30s through the weekend and even colder early next week.

Snow totals won't be super impressive, but we could see around 1 inch for the Denver metro area by early Saturday. There may be some slightly heavier totals south along the Palmer Divide. Lighter snow will fall to the north near Fort Collins and Greeley.

Skies will clear for Saturday as the first storm spins off to the southeast of Colorado, but temperatures will remain chilly with highs in the 30s for lower elevations and upper 20s in the mountains.

A slightly stronger storm system and colder air will impact the mountains and the plains, starting Sunday afternoon and continuing into next Monday. This storm will also impact areas south of Denver with the heaviest snow, but the Denver metro could get 1 to 3 inches of snow.

More light snow possible in Denver on Friday night

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.