More light snow for Denver over the next 36 hours

DENVER — It will be another chilly and unsettled day, with the chance of even more snow over the next 36 hours. We're waking up to lows in the teens and some patchy fog along the Front Range. We could see some freezing fog so be careful — especially over the bridges and overpasses.

The persistent snow cover has helped keep the cold temperatures around and it looks as though the current cold will hold through much of the week. Some light snow or flurries will also be possible later today into early Wednesday. Highs will stay in the low 30s in Denver for the next two days.

Temperatures should moderate a little Thursday and Friday, but will still be several degrees colder than the average highs in the middle 40s. We'll see upper 30s on Thursday and low 40s on Friday.

By Saturday, a fresh blast of cold air will arrive with the passage of a cold front. Snow will be likely on Saturday with a few more inches of snow accumulation and bitter cold temperatures late Saturday into Sunday and Monday.

