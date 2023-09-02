More hot and mainly dry weather on the way for Labor Day weekend

DENVER – Afternoon highs reached record levels on Friday afternoon with an official afternoon high of 99 degrees- breaking the previous record of 98 set back in 2019.
This Saturday will stay hot and dry on the plains. Highs will be in the mid 90s in Denver.
A few gusty thunderstorms, with mainly light rain will be possible in the mountains this afternoon.
A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the second half of holiday weekend.
There's a better chance that a few storms will roll east over the plains on Sunday and Monday.
High temperatures will stay in the 90s Sunday but drop into the 80s on Labor Day.
