More heavy rain and hail possible across the Denver metro area Friday

Skies are gradually starting to clear after another active day of weather across the metro area and eastern plains. We'll see 50s and wet roads for the early Friday morning commute.

There will be another round of showers and thunderstorms Friday with some even cooler temperatures. We'll see highs in the upper 60s to low 70s on the eastern plains. The cooler temperatures will limit the amount of energy for severe storms in Denver, but we could still see hail and heavy rain, which will lead to more street flooding. The far eastern counties of Colorado will still have some severe storms in the afternoon.

The western half of Colorado will remain very warm and dry. Fire danger remains the main concern west of the Continental Divide.

Warmer and drier weather will settle in for the holiday weekend. A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible with highs in the low to mid 80s for Denver and the 70s in the mountains. Looking ahead, the weather will be very warm on Monday with highs near 90 degrees in Denver.

The weather will stay warm, but not too hot for the Fourth of July. There will be a chance for some thunderstorms, but it does not appear to be a really wet holiday forecast!

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.