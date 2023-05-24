More hazy sunshine this morning and thunderstorms this afternoon

A weak cold front will arrive today and will increase the chance for showers and thunderstorms over the Denver area and the eastern plains. We'll see a marginal risk of severe activity with these storms, with the biggest risk being large hail and damaging winds.

Air quality will improve and smoke will decrease on Wednesday afternoon as this front rolls through. Highs will drop back into the low to mid-70s for lower elevations and upper 50s to mid 60s in the mountains.

Showers and thunderstorms will be likely again on Thursday with some strong to severe storms possible. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s near Denver and in the upper 50s to low 60s in the mountains.

The Memorial Day weekend will be mostly pleasant, but there will be some afternoon thunderstorms each day. Highs will be in the 70s on the plains and in the 60s in the mountains.

Monday will be perhaps the warmest and driest day with just a few thunderstorms - highs will be near 80 degrees. The weather will be dry and pleasant for the Bolder-Boulder with temperatures in the 60s under a partly cloudy skies.

