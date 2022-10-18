More gorgeous fall weather across Colorado through Saturday

Denver — It will be another chilly morning, but we'll see plenty of sunshine across the state and there's a nice warm up in store.

Warmer temperatures and a dry weather pattern can be expected for the remainder of the week. Expect highs in the upper 60s Tuesday, mid-70s Wednesday and near 80 degrees on Thursday. The record high for Thursday is 83 degrees, set in 1950, the average high for October 20 is 63 degrees.

Friday and Saturday will remain warm and dry with highs in the mid-to upper 70s. Winds will increase on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A glance at the long range forecast shows cooler and wetter weather coming starting Sunday as the cold front passes through Colorado. Rain will become likely starting Sunday and continuing into early next week. Snow will be likely for the mountains and foothills.

In fact, the extended outlook shows a potential for the first snowfall for the metro area. The Denver7 weather team will keep you updated!