More flooding possible across the Denver metro area Friday

You're waking up to some areas of patchy fog along the Front Range and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will climb into the low 60s by early afternoon but will then quickly cool with passing storms and showers.

After Thursday's storms, Denver has now seen 2.77 inches of rain so far this month. It is now the 20th wettest June ever on record and more heavy rain is possible Friday.

Friday and Saturday will be active with afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms likely both days. The biggest threat Friday is heavy rain. A flood watch goes into effect across the Denver metro area at noon. Rainfall rates could be around 1 to 2 inches per hour. Highs will be in the 60s on Friday and around 70 degrees on Saturday.

Father's Day looks quite a bit warmer, expect highs that are close to our seasonal average in the middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Monday and Tuesday will also be warm and dry with highs in the upper 80s - maybe even the first 90 degree high for the year!

The warm weather will hold for all of next week with temperatures in the 80s and just a few afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

June is a month that acts like summer most of the time but still is a transitional month between the cool rains of May, the heat of early July and the heavy rains of the monsoon season.

