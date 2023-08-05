Watch Now
More afternoon thunderstorms this weekend, with a cool down

High temperatures in the mid to upper 80s Saturday, 70s Sunday
Denver7 Stacey Donaldson has your weekend forecast 8/4.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Aug 05, 2023
It will be a pleasant start to the weekend. Expect mostly sunny skies early, with highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s across the Front Range this afternoon.

Saturday will feature a better chance for thunderstorms over northern Colorado just ahead of a cold front that will push into the state from Wyoming in the afternoon.

The cold front will usher in some cooler weather for Sunday along with some showers. Expect highs in the upper 70s on Sunday.

Early next week will turn warmer and drier again with highs rebounding into the lower 90s by Tuesday.

