Our streak of 90-degree heat continues as we round out the week. We'll see plenty of sunshine Friday morning with low 90s by lunch and mid to upper 90s by the afternoon.

There will be a better chance of storms Friday afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is low. These storms will help to cool things off nicely for the early evening hours. We'll likely see some rain, lightning and gusty winds with Friday's storms.

More 90s and a few afternoon thunderstorms for the Denver metro area

This pattern will continue through Sunday and into early next week. It will be even hotter on Monday as the kids in Denver Public Schools head back to school!

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.