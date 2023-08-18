Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More 90s and a few afternoon thunderstorms for the Denver metro area

Even hotter next week as DPS heads back to school
It will be another hot afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 90s across the northeastern plains. There will be a better chance of storms Friday afternoon.
Lisa weather August 18, 2023.jpg
Posted at 5:38 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 07:51:59-04

Our streak of 90-degree heat continues as we round out the week. We'll see plenty of sunshine Friday morning with low 90s by lunch and mid to upper 90s by the afternoon.

There will be a better chance of storms Friday afternoon, but the risk of severe weather is low. These storms will help to cool things off nicely for the early evening hours. We'll likely see some rain, lightning and gusty winds with Friday's storms.

More 90s and a few afternoon thunderstorms for the Denver metro area

This pattern will continue through Sunday and into early next week. It will be even hotter on Monday as the kids in Denver Public Schools head back to school!

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020