More 80s and sunshine to kick off the week in Denver

DENVER — It will be another unseasonably warm day with high temperatures in the low 80s across the Denver metro area Monday afternoon.

We'll see mostly sunny skies statewide with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Our normal high in Denver for late-October is in the low 60s. We're expecting to be well above that for the next three days. There will be a little increase in cloud cover on Tuesday, but highs will still be in the low 70s.

Things will get progressively cooler as the week goes on- from 70s on Wednesday to 60s on Thursday and 50s by Friday! We're tracking an even stronger cold front this weekend that could bring our first snow of the season to the Denver metro area.

It will be quite a bit colder by Sunday with highs only in the 30s for the Broncos game.

