Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

More 80s and sunshine to kick off the week in Denver

Much colder weather sweeps across Colorado by Friday
It will be a warm and dry start to the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s under a mostly sunny sky.
Lisa weather October 23, 2023.jpg
Posted at 6:03 AM, Oct 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-23 08:31:30-04

DENVER — It will be another unseasonably warm day with high temperatures in the low 80s across the Denver metro area Monday afternoon.

We'll see mostly sunny skies statewide with 60s and 70s in the mountains.

Our normal high in Denver for late-October is in the low 60s. We're expecting to be well above that for the next three days. There will be a little increase in cloud cover on Tuesday, but highs will still be in the low 70s.

Things will get progressively cooler as the week goes on- from 70s on Wednesday to 60s on Thursday and 50s by Friday! We're tracking an even stronger cold front this weekend that could bring our first snow of the season to the Denver metro area.

It will be quite a bit colder by Sunday with highs only in the 30s for the Broncos game.

More 80s and sunshine to kick off the week in Denver

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 live 24/7 weather stream

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020