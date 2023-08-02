Watch Now
More 80s and afternoon storms for the Denver metro area Wednesday

Pockets of heavy rain possible along the Front Range
High temperatures are in the 80s through the end of the week. It'll be sunny Wednesday morning with storms in the afternoon.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Aug 02, 2023
It will be another beautiful and comfortable start to Wednesday, but we'll see more storms and showers by the afternoon. A rich flow of monsoon moisture has finally arrived across Colorado and will fuel those storms.

Pockets of heavy rain, lightning and thunder Wednesday

We broke our streak of 90-degree heat Tuesday, and we'll see more 80s through the end of the week. We'll see a chance of storms and showers each afternoon. One of the biggest concerns will be heavy rain and flooding. A few storms could also produce some larger hail on the far eastern plains.

A cold front will usher in some cooler weather this weekend. We'll see highs in the 80s on Saturday but 70s on Sunday.

