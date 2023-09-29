More 80s across the Denver metro area through the weekend

DENVER — Our weather pattern is on repeat and we're going to see a warm and dry end to the week.

Expect lots of sunshine again today, with afternoon highs that are about 10 to 15 degrees above normal. Highs in the low to mid-80s across the northeastern plains from today through Sunday.

Lows will fall to the upper 40s to middle 50s across the Front Range and plains each morning, while the mountains dip into the upper 20s to middle 30s.

The winds will pick up on Saturday, with highs in the low to mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. We could see some elevated fire danger across parts of Colorado as those winds pick up.

It will turn cooler in the mountains on Sunday, with a chance of scattered showers. We'll see a better chance of rain on the plains next week, with 70s by Tuesday.

The Aspen trees are changing colors - especially across northern and central Colorado, so the next couple of weeks will provide some very lovely scenes. Get out there and enjoy!

