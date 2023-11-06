Warm and dry weather will continue into the first of the week after setting a new record high in Denver on Sunday.

We hit a high of 78 degrees on Sunday, breaking the previous record of 77 set in 2009.

Mostly sunny skies in store for the early Monday morning commute, with temperatures quickly climbing into the upper 60s by lunch and low 70s by 4 p.m.

Colorado's mountain towns will see readings mainly in the 50s over the next two days.

It will be just as warm across the Denver metro area on Tuesday, but the winds will also pick up ahead of this next cold front. Fire danger will be higher especially across Southern Colorado.

Our next chance for moisture arrives the middle of next week with a minor storm system. Temperatures will also dip into the 40s and low 50s at that point across the plains.

Mountain showers can be expected late Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible across the metro area on Wednesday. This rain could briefly switch over to snow late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Skies will clear Thursday. It'll be chilly with highs in the 40s, ahead of more seasonal weather expected through next weekend.

More 70s for the Denver metro area Monday

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.