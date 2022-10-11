More 70s and sunshine in Denver by early afternoon

DENVER — Gorgeous fall weather continues this week across the state.

We'll see plenty of sunshine this morning, with 40s and 50s for the morning commute.

We'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s by early afternoon. Clouds and winds will increase through the afternoon, with a slight chance of showers on Tuesday night. Fire danger will be high this afternoon across the northeastern plains as the winds pick up and relative humidity drops below 15%.

A weak disturbance is expected mid-week, dropping Denver's highs into the 60s, but conditions will remain pretty dry and mild.

Right now is prime time for checking out the golden glow of the aspens! We have some wonderful suggestions for routes to take to see the best views with the help of our leaf peeping guide.

There are some indications on the longer range forecast models of a cooler and wetter period coming by the end of the month, with freezing overnight temperatures and perhaps even our first snowfall — we will keep watching!

Denver7 Weather

