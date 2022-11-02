More 70s, sunshine across the Denver metro area today

DENVER — A warm and dry weather pattern greeted November across Colorado and will last for one more day.

Expect highs around 70 degrees today in Denver and across eastern Colorado. In the mountains, highs will stay in the 40s to around 50 degrees for another day.

The winds will pick up ahead of our next cold front, so fire danger will be high across the eastern plains this afternoon and early evening.

This next storm will swing through Colorado Thursday and early Friday, bringing more snow to the mountains and a mix of showers, thunderstorms and then snow to Denver and the eastern plains Thursday and Friday.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the San Juan and La Garita Mountains of southwestern Colorado for Wednesday night through Thursday. Ten to 20 inches of snow will fall in those areas.

A winter weather advisory covers the rest of the mountains of central and northern Colorado — mainly west of the Continental Divide — and 5 to 10 inches of snow is possible.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will develop on the plains Thursday afternoon, with a rain-to-snow mix Thursday night and Friday morning. The snow will likely be in the 1 inch or less range for the Denver area early Friday, with clearing skies Friday afternoon.

Warm start to November

Although the most recent snowstorm dumped a lot of snow in the mountains and an inch or two over parts of the I-25 Corridor, it did not bring any measurable snow to DIA, where the official snowfall reading is taken for Denver.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 — the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

The weekend will be dry and milder again, with highs back into the upper 50s Saturday in Denver and the lower 60s on Sunday.

