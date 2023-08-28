Monday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the 70s

DENVER – A weak cold front is moving into Colorado and will usher in some cooler air Monday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s by the afternoon.

In the mountains, scattered storms will also be possible by early afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. These storms and showers will roll east over the plains this afternoon. We'll see some areas of heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Warmer and drier air will return starting on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. After that, expect a hot and dry couple of days with highs in the 90s for the rest of the week. Plenty of sunshine is in store through Friday.

A return of monsoon moisture will bring back a chance for showers and thunderstorms across the state for the weekend.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs in the 70s

