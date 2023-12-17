Mild weather with above normal temperatures continue for the Denver area

Sunday will bring us Mostly Sunny skies, with slight breezes out of the west. Downsloping winds will keep us on the mild side, with daytime highs in the mid to upper 50s.

We will see clear skies through the evening hours with overnight lows dipping down into the mid 20s.

Clouds will be on the increase for the beginning part of the week. Highs on Monday will climb once again into the 50's.

The mountains will also enjoy mostly sunny skies, with highs in the upper 30s.

Mild and dry conditions will stick around through the end of the week. We are keeping an eye on a system, that could bring us a chance of snow arriving just in time for Christmas Eve.

