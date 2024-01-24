Another mild day is in store across the Denver metro area and eastern plains. We'll see plenty of sunshine Wednesday morning, with increasing clouds by the afternoon.

Areas of dense fog will be possible on the far eastern plains and a dense fog advisory is in place until 11 a.m.

A few light snow showers will develop in the mountains Wednesday, but we'll see dry conditions across Front Range through Thursday.

Our next storm looks to be pretty weak, but it will bring a chance of snow to the Denver metro area from Thursday night into early Friday. Temperatures will also dip into the low 40s to round out the week.

Heavier snow will develop in the mountains on Thursday and continue through Friday.

Warmer and drier weather will settle back in for the weekend.

Mild weather settles in across the Denver metro area Wednesday

