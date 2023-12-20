Wednesday will bring us another round of dry and mild weather. It won't be quite as warm as it was on Tuesday, when we tied the record high temperature of 67 degrees. Wednesday will be about 10 degrees cooler. We will only see highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Some of the mountains in the southwest part of the state could see some scattered snow showers throughout the day.

It will be dry and mild through the end of the week.

We are still keeping a close eye on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning for the possibility of light snow and much cooler temperatures! It's still too early to pinpoint possible snow totals. We will continue to monitor the forecast as let you know more about the snow potential for Christmas as we closer and closer to that time period.

Mild weather remains over the Denver metro through the weekend

