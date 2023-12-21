Mild weather continues for two more days before snow and cold arrive in time for Christmas

Happy Winter!

The season officially begins Thursday at 8:27 p.m. But it won't feel like it, at least for the next two days.

Expect more mild and nice weather through Friday. High temperatures will climb into the mid 50s once again, under partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies.

Our average high in Denver for the day is 43 degrees, so we are running over 10 degrees above normal temperature wise.

Weather goes downhill Saturday with a rain/snow mix possible on Saturday evening. Highs will climb into the upper 40s.

Temperatures will start to fall in the overnight hours. We are still looking at snow moving in for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. It's still too early to nail down snow totals, but we could see a couple of inches as of right now in the Denver metro area.

Drier weather will settle in for the rest of next week. We will see partly cloudy skies, with highs near 50 degrees.

