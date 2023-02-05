Mild Sunday ahead of our next storm

DENVER - Clouds gradually decrease on Sunday, with mild temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s across the metro-area, and 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

Winds pick up ahead of an approaching storm system. Snow will develop in the mountains Sunday night and continue into Monday, but this will not be a strong one. Expect snowfall in the mountains to be in the 3 to 5 inch range.

For Denver and the Front Range, light snow and colder conditions can be expected on Monday. Snow accumulations will be minor, perhaps an inch, but temperatures will drop back to the upper 30s to low 40s.

Skies will clear on Tuesday and the weather will stay mild and dry on Wednesday. Highs both days will be back into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Another weak storm system will move through Colorado on Thursday with colder weather and light snow. Skies will clear again next Friday.

