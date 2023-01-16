Mild on Monday, but another storm hits the Denver metro area tomorrow

DENVER — We'll see one more mild day before our next storm hits. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s by the start of today's Marade honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Mostly sunny skies through the afternoon, with highs in the upper 40s by 3 p.m. We'll see snow across parts of western Colorado today, but much heavier snow starting tomorrow.

The Tuesday morning commute will be dry, but there will be increasing clouds as the next storm moves in. Snow will develop by early afternoon along the Palmer Divide and then stretch north across the metro area and plains by Tuesday night.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the metro area and plains for that time frame — expecting 5"-10" of snow around Denver.

Temperatures will also drop through midweek, with highs in the low 30s.

We also have our eyes on another storm heading our way by Friday.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

