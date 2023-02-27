Mild in Denver today, with more snow by Wednesday

DENVER — It will be another mild start to the week, with highs in the low to mid-50s along the Front Range. The winds will calm down a bit, but it will still be breezy throughout the day.

Our next storm will bring more snow to the mountains within the next 24 hours. The winds will kick up again in Denver on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s.

The heaviest snow this week will fall in the mountains, but there will be a chance of light snow across the plains late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Right now it looks like we could see around 1 to 3 inches of snow along the Front Range by early Thursday morning.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.