Mild in Denver today, with more snow by Wednesday

Gusty winds along the Front Range for the next two days
It will be another mild and breezy day, with highs in the low to mid-50s along the northern Front Range.
Posted at 5:44 AM, Feb 27, 2023
DENVER — It will be another mild start to the week, with highs in the low to mid-50s along the Front Range. The winds will calm down a bit, but it will still be breezy throughout the day.

Our next storm will bring more snow to the mountains within the next 24 hours. The winds will kick up again in Denver on Tuesday, with highs in the 40s.

The heaviest snow this week will fall in the mountains, but there will be a chance of light snow across the plains late Wednesday and early Thursday.

Right now it looks like we could see around 1 to 3 inches of snow along the Front Range by early Thursday morning.

