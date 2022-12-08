Mild but windy across Colorado's eastern plains Thursday

DENVER — More snow will fall in the mountains early today. Denver and the northeastern plains may see a few flurries overnight, followed by windy conditions with clearing skies on Thursday.

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times, with another 3-6 inches of accumulation in the mountains through Thursday morning. An avalanche warning remains in effect for a large portion of our mountains due to the combination of wind and snow creating unstable conditions in the snowpack.

Temperatures will stay near or a little below average for early December over the next four days. Highs in Denver will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with nighttime lows in the low 20s. The winds will pick up this afternoon, with gusts near 30 miles per hour.

Friday and Saturday will be cool and mainly dry, followed by mostly cloudy, but milder weather for Sunday. Highs on Sunday will reach the mid-to upper 50s, very nice for the Broncos game.

A stronger storm system will likely develop for all of Colorado — mountains and the plains starting Monday in the high country and moving onto the plains Tuesday. Heavy snow will be likely in the mountains, Denver and the eastern plains could also see accumulating snow - stand-by for further updates!

