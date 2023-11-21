Watch Now
Mild and sunny in Denver for the next two days

Our next storm hits Colorado on Thanksgiving
It will be a mild day across Colorado with high temperatures in the 50s near Denver and plenty of sunshine. It will be even warmer on Wednesday.
Posted at 5:58 AM, Nov 21, 2023
Skies have cleared and more sunshine is in store for the next couple of days. We'll see 50s Tuesday and 60s across the Denver metro area on Wednesday. Holiday travel will be fine state-wide through the middle of the week.

By Thanksgiving, skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will turn colder. There will be a chance for snow late Thursday into Friday!

It will also get bitter cold by the end of the week. We'll see highs in the 20s on Friday, with single digits and low teens by early Sunday.

Temperatures will gradually warm through the weekend, and we'll see more 30s by Saturday and closer to 40 degrees on Sunday.

