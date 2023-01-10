Mild and mostly sunny today. Cooler, with light snow tomorrow.

DENVER — Highs will climb to the 50s again Tuesday in Denver, which will help with melting our leftover ice from recent storms.

The next storm will bring snow to the high country throughout the day on Tuesday. This next storm should spread 3 to 6 inches of snow over the mountains. Colder weather will move back in across Colorado on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s on Wednesday across the plains with 1 to 3 inches of snow possible.

This fast-moving storm will clear out on Thursday and highs will be back in the upper 40s. Friday through Sunday will be dry and mild with highs in the 50s for lower elevations and in the 30s in the mountains.

Another storm will bring a chance for rain and snow to Denver by next Monday.

