Mild and dry this weekend across Colorado

Hot weather made a showing on Friday with daytime high temperatures around 20 degrees above normal. The record high for Denver was 83 degrees, set back in 1950- we broke that record with a high of 86 degrees.

The weather will be slightly cooler through Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s in Denver and along the I-25 Corridor this weekend.

Overnight lows will also remain mild in the 40s across the Front Range each morning.

The weather will be beautiful on Sunday for the Broncos and Packers game with temperature in the 70s under a partly cloudy sky.

The next chance for any rain or snow is heading for the state by Thursday of next week as storms begins to develop over the Rocky Mountain region.

