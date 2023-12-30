Mild and dry Saturday, cooler and cloudy New Year's Eve

The weather will be mild and dry across Colorado through Saturday. Temperatures will warm again, with highs in the low 50s in Denver and in the 30s to low 40s in the mountains.

A cold front will slide into the state on Sunday, bringing a few mountain snow showers and slightly colder conditions to the state.

Highs in the Denver area will slip back into the lower 40s for the afternoon on New Year's Eve with more cloud cover.

Dry and chilly across the metro-area on NYE, with temperatures falling to the upper 20s by midnight.

The weather will be dry and cool to start the new year, with highs in the middle 40s Monday. Another minor storm could bring some light snow next Thursday for the Front Range.

