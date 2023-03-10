Mild and dry on the plains today, with more snow for the Colorado high country

DENVER — It will be a foggy and cloudy start to the day as we get one storm pushing east of the state and another coming in from the west.

Highs will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s in Denver today and stay in the 20s to low 30s in the mountains. Snow is already falling west of the Continental Divide and will push east throughout the day. A winter storm warning is in effect for most of western Colorado for significant snow on Friday night and Saturday. Expect difficult travel on Saturday morning if you are heading to the mountains for some skiing or boarding.

Periods of heavy snow can be expected in the mountains Saturday, while some rain showers will be possible in Denver and across the eastern plains. Highs will be in the upper 40s to mid 50s for lower elevations and in the upper 20s to low 30s in the mountains.

Sunday will be windy and a bit cooler with highs in the upper 40s in Denver. Some snow will linger in the mountains with highs in the upper 20s.

Warmer weather will return next week! On Monday, highs will be in the 50s, Tuesday will be in the 60s! The next chance for rain and snow in Denver will be next Thursday.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.