Mild and dry on Saturday, another storm arrives in Colorado Sunday

Denver7
Posted at 8:16 AM, Jan 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-14 10:24:55-05

DENVER — Saturday will stay mild with highs in the 50s for lower elevations and in the 30s in the mountains. Some snow will return to the southwest mountains Saturday afternoon.

The next storm will bring snow to the mountains Saturday night and Sunday, with rain and snow in Denver by Sunday afternoon. It will then change to all snow Sunday night, making for a bit of a slick Monday morning commute. The storm will exit the state with clearing skies Monday.

Tuesday will be dry, followed by another chance for rain and snow on Wednesday. The storm on Wednesday will most likely take the heaviest snow to the south of Denver across the southeast plains of Colorado - but it is still a few days away, so we will keep watching!

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

