Mild and dry in Denver for the next two days, snow develops on New Year's Day along the Front Range

DENVER — We'll see more melting on the side streets today as temperatures climb into the upper 30s to low 40s under a mostly sunny sky.

Snow will begin in the mountains again this afternoon and we're expecting some heavy snow over the next few days. Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect from Friday until Monday for 1 to 2 feet of snow, with locally some even heavier totals.

Clouds will increase across the plains on Saturday, but temperatures will climb to near 50 degrees by early afternoon. It will be mostly cloudy but dry in downtown Denver on Saturday night for the New Year's Eve fireworks. There is a slight chance of light rain/snow across the northern Front Range and northeastern plains on Saturday night.

New Year's Day will be mild, with more mountain snow and a chance for snow in Denver and across the eastern plains by the evening. Snow expected for the morning next Monday and the weather will stay chilly and unsettled.

