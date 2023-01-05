Mild and dry conditions settle in across the Denver metro area

DENVER — We saw a lot of melting on the side streets yesterday and we're in for even more over the next few days!

The weather will turn dry and mild starting today, with highs back in the 40s across the Denver metro area. It will be a bit chillier just north of Denver, with highs in the 30s closer to Erie and north to Fort Collins.

More snow hits the Colorado high country tonight

A new storm will spread snow over the mountains starting tonight. This next storm will mainly impact the high country, with little precipitation expected for lower elevations. We may see a few light showers across the northeastern plains late Friday, but skies will quickly clear for the weekend.

The weekend will be dry with temperatures in the 20s and 30s in the mountains and in the mid to upper 40s for Denver and the eastern plains. We'll see some sunshine and highs in the upper 40s by kick off at Sunday's Broncos game.

