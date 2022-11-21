Watch Now
Mild and dry in Denver all week long

More sunshine and 50s in Denver this afternoon
It'll be mostly sunny and much warmer this week with highs in the low 50s for the next few days. Denver7's Lisa Hidalgo breaks down the full forecast.
morning weather forecast nov 21 2022.png
Posted at 5:54 AM, Nov 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-21 08:11:23-05

DENVER — This week is going to be a lot warmer and drier than last week. No major storms are expected for the region over the next five to seven days. We'll see highs in the upper 40s to low 50s across northeastern Colorado from Monday through Wednesday.

Our next weak front is set to roll in mid-week, bringing the chance for light snow to Colorado's high country through Thanksgiving. The plains will see stronger winds, but mainly dry conditions. It will be a little cooler on Thursday, with highs in the mid- to upper 40s.

It will be even warmer this weekend, with highs near 60 degrees on Saturday!

denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

