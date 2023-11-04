Mild and dry across Colorado this weekend

Dry conditions and warmer than average temperatures return to Colorado this weekend.

The pleasant weather pattern will stick with us through early next week, with highs staying above average for early November- in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday, then in the 70s for Sunday. Colorado's mountain towns will see readings mainly in the 50s.

Monday and Tuesday will stay dry and mild, with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s across the Front Range and plains.

Our next chance for moisture arrives the middle of next week with a minor storm system. Temperatures will also dip into the 50s at that point.

Mountain showers can be expected late Tuesday, with a few rain showers possible across the plains on Wednesday.

Clearing skies and chilly for Thursday, with highs in the 40s, ahead of more seasonal weather expected through next weekend.

