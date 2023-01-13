Mild and dry across Colorado for the next two days

DENVER — Warmer and drier weather will hold across today and most of tomorrow, but another storm will bring a chance of rain and snow on Sunday.

We may see a few more areas of patchy fog across parts of northern Colorado this morning, but we're in for plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Highs will stay in the upper 40s to low 50s across the Denver metro area and northeastern plains. In the mountains, expect sunshine with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Saturday will stay mild with highs in the 50s for lower elevations and in the 30s in the mountains. Some snow will return to the southwest mountains Saturday afternoon.

The next storm will bring snow to the mountains Saturday night and Sunday, with rain and snow in Denver by Sunday afternoon. It will then change to all snow Sunday night, making for a bit of a slick Monday morning commute. The storm will exit the state with clearing skies Monday.

Tuesday will be dry, followed by another chance for rain and snow on Wednesday.

