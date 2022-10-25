Watch Now
Mild across the Denver metro area for the next two days

More snow in store for Colorado's ski resorts
We’ll see highs in the low 60s today in Denver and increasing clouds on Wednesday ahead of our possible first snow of the season coming on Thursday.
Posted at 5:49 AM, Oct 25, 2022
DENVER — The weather pattern has shifted across Colorado, with the warm and dry conditions giving way to colder weather and some periods of snow for the mountains.

Today will be a little milder, with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will return to the upper 50s to low 60s for lower elevations. In the mountains, scattered snow showers will develop with temperatures in the 40s.

A new storm system will spin into Colorado Wednesday afternoon. Clouds will thicken and snow will develop in the mountains. Denver will stay dry with highs in the upper 50s. Rain and snow showers will develop in Denver Wednesday night and continue into early Thursday. The mountains may pick up another 3 to 6 inches of snow, but only light amounts are expected in the Denver area as the main energy with this system will pass too far to the south.

Tuesday morning weather forecast — Oct. 25

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is October 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

Thursday will be colder with highs in the 40s and gradual clearing during the day. Friday will be sunny and cool, followed by milder and pleasant weather for the weekend.

Denver7 Weather

