Merry and mild this Christmas Day in Denver

DENVER — After bitter cold and snow this past week across the Front Range, we'll continue to see a nice warm up this Christmas Day.

Our high on Friday afternoon was 11 degrees...we got up to 50 on Saturday, with highs back to the low 50s Sunday.

Dry conditions remain over the plains, but expect scattered snow showers over our northern and central mountains. Accumulations will range between 2-4 inches over higher terrain.

Highs in Denver will reach the low 50s this afternoon, under a mix of sun and clouds. Skies gradually clear tonight, with lows in the 20s to low 30s by morning.

Monday we'll see temperatures return to the low to mid 50s. Tuesday, even warmer, near 60 degrees and breezy. More mountain snow moves in mid-week, with a slight cool down and the chance for showers over the plains Wednesday PM.

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.