We'll see some areas of patchy fog Monday morning, but then plenty of sunshine for the rest of the day.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. Monday morning for the Denver metro, including the cities of Golden, Lakewood, Brighton, Boulder, Aurora, Castle Rock and Denver International Airport.

Visibility is less than a quarter mile is expected.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s Monday afternoon, and we'll see plenty of sunshine across the eastern plains. It will be even warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

A few rain showers are possible Wednesday, with the chance of a rain/snow mix by Thursday. We'll see an even better chance of snow and a bigger cool down this coming weekend.

Lots of sunshine and more melting to kick off the week

