Snow expected to melt across the Denver metro area Tuesday

A break from the bitter cold in store as high temperatures hit the 40s
Monday will see a nice warm up, with high temperatures in the low 40s under a mostly sunny sky. It gets cold again later this week.
Posted at 5:55 AM, Jan 09, 2024
A very active winter weather pattern will dominate the headlines across the nation this week.

We'll see a break from the cold and snowy weather in Denver Tuesday, with more sunshine and high temperatures in the low 40s by the afternoon.

So we'll see a lot of melting, but it will be a cold start to the day. Overnight lows have dipped into the single digits, with wind chills from 10 to -10 across the plains.

More snow will develop in this mountains by the afternoon and evening. There is a slight chance that a few snow showers will roll east over the plains early Wednesday, but skies will then quickly clear. Highs will be in the upper 30s to 40s in the afternoon, ahead of a blast of arctic air.

An Arctic cold front will move into the central Rockies Thursday and will bring much colder air and snow. The cold will remain through the weekend along with periods of snow.

