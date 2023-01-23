Light snow for Denver's Monday morning commute

DENVER — Some light snow is now falling along the Front Range and will likely only lead to some wet roads for the Monday morning commute.

This chance of light snow will continue through the morning, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s this afternoon.

The heaviest snowfall is set to occur over southern Colorado, with a winter weather advisory in effect for portions of southwest colorado and over portions of the San Juan mountains.

The snow will end by Monday morning, but the cold weather should hold through much of the week. Some light snow or flurries will also be possible Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Temperatures should moderate late in the week, but the overall seven to 10 day outlook will remain on the cold side. We're also tracking another storm that could bring more accumulation late Saturday into Sunday.

