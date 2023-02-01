Watch Now
Let the warm up begin. High of 52 degrees expected on Friday

As for Denver’s next chance for snow, there’s a slight possibility of flurries on Monday.
Wednesday’s high in Denver is expected to be 40 degrees with plenty of sunshine to help melt the snow. The high by Friday should be near 52 degrees with a few clouds moving in over the weekend.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Feb 01, 2023
Let the warm up begin. The Arctic air mass is finally leaving Colorado and high temperatures will steadily increase for the rest of the week.

Snow will come to an end in the mountains as drier weather settles with the next chance of snow for the high country beginning Sunday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

